Published 10:00 IST, September 25th 2024
Bachchan Family Member Snubs Aishwarya Rai's Appearance At Paris Fashion Week Second Time Around
While praising Alia Bhatt for her Paris Fashion Week appearance, Navya Naveli failed to mention her aunt Aishwarya, who was also a part of the dazzling event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a part of Paris Fashion Week 2024 | Image: Aishwarya Rai Fans/X
