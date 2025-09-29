Badshah Adds Another Rolls-Royce Into His Collection, Cullinan Costs Whopping ₹12 Crore

Rapper Badshah has added a luxurious new car to his collection. The singer-songwriter bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II and displayed it on social media. While flaunting his latest purchase, he also commented on how far he has come.

Badshah shows off his Rolls-Royce

In an Instagram Reel, he captioned, “Zen wale ladke (Boys with Zen).” Badshah appears to be peeling the film off his name embossed on the car as part of its customisation. Only a few Indian celebrities, such as Mukesh Ambani, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn, own Rolls-Royces. The “Zen” reference points to Badshah’s first car purchase after achieving success in the music industry.

According to auto websites, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan II starts at ₹12.45 crore on-road in Mumbai. It carries a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Named after the largest diamond ever found, this flagship SUV offers an illuminated grille, vertical headlights, a redesigned dashboard with a full-width glass panel, and a new ‘spirit of ecstasy clock cabinet’.

Badshah now owns two Rolls-Royce, having previously owned the Wraith. His collection also includes a Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLS 350d. Many fans left congratulatory messages on his post.