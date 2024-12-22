Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Diljit Dosanjh And AP Dhillon Feud: Don’t Make Mistakes We Made

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are jam-packed with their respective tours. Earlier, at the concert, AP Dhillon countered back at Diljit, for the reason the latter showing support for his The Brownprint India Tour was a publicity gimmick when, in fact, the GOAT singer had blocked him on Instagram. Now Badshah has responded the controversy surronding these singers.

What did Badshah say on the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon?

The feud began when Diljit, during his concert in Indore, gave a shoutout to singers Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who were also performing in India.. Badshah posted a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories without naming either artist. He wrote, “Please don’t make the mistakes that we made. The world is ours for the taking. Like they say, ‘If you wanna go fast, go alone, but if you wanna go far, go together.’ United we stand.

Badshah's post | Spurce: Instagram

What is the controversy between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon?

AP Dhillon said at his concert, “I just want to say one small thing, brother (referring to Diljit Dosanjh). First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?" Later, in his Instagram stories, the singer wrote, "I wasn't planning of saying s@@t knowing everyone will hate on me. Anyways, but at least we know what is real and what's not."

Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram page, in which his posts were visible. I