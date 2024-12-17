Published 15:01 IST, December 17th 2024
Badshah Slapped With ₹15,000 Fine For Traffic Violation Post Attending Karan Aujla's Gurugram Show
Rapper Badshah's convoy was caught in a traffic violation in Gurugram which led to a Rs 15,000 challan. The rapper was attending Karan Aujla's concert.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Badshah | Image: X
Badshah attended the Gurugram concert of singer Karan Aujla on December 16. The rapper ran into trouble with the police when cars in his convoy were caught in a traffic violation. As per reports, the three vehicles were driving on the wrong side of Gurugram's Sohna Road. While the rapper was not driving the car himself, he was present in one of the vehicles.
(This is a developing story)
