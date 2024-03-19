Badshah Takes A Swipe At 'Rival' Honey Singh, Reacts To Fans Chanting Yo Yo's Name At His Concert

Advertisement

Rapper and singer Badshah recently stirred controversy during one of his performances by taking a dig at fellow artist Yo Yo Honey Singh. Videos circulating on social media capture Badshah's interaction with fans of Honey Singh, where he appears visibly distracted as attendees chant the name of the Brown Rang hitmaker. In the past, the two rappers were part of the band Mafia Mundeer. But the group split due to alleged rivalry between them.

What did Honey Singh’s fans do at a Badshah concert?

In a viral clip, Badshah is seen addressing the crowd, sarcastically remarking, "Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare." The sharp comment went viral on the internet in no time. See the video here:-

What is the rift between Honey and Badshah?

The rift between Badshah and Honey traces back to their shared history as members of the Mafia Mundeer band, alongside rapper Raftaar. Despite their past collaboration, the dissolution of the group created a divide between them with the artists rarely seen together thereafter.

Speculation intensified when Badshah's 2023 release, Gone Girl, featured a line that many interpreted as a jab at Honey Singh's highly publicised comeback album, Honey 3.0. The lyric, "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha," hinted at unresolved beef between the duo.

Further fueling rumours, a confrontation between Badshah and Raftaar on a music reality show raised eyebrows when Raftaar nudged Badshah about individuals unable to make a comeback, to which Badshah cryptically responded, "Banda bolta hai sarkar chor hai..." The exchange left audiences assured that the rift was real.

In a candid interview last year, Badshah talked about his tumultuous relationship with Honey Singh and expressed frustrations over alleged mistreatment and contractual disputes. He told Raj Shamami, “You (Honey) should not be so self-centred. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."