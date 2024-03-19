×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Badshah Takes A Swipe At 'Rival' Honey Singh, Reacts To Fans Chanting Yo Yo's Name At His Concert

Recently, fans attending a Badshah concert teased him with Honey Singh's name. The two rappers' rivalry started after their group

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Badshah and Honey Singh
Badshah and Honey Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rapper and singer Badshah recently stirred controversy during one of his performances by taking a dig at fellow artist Yo Yo Honey Singh. Videos circulating on social media capture Badshah's interaction with fans of Honey Singh, where he appears visibly distracted as attendees chant the name of the Brown Rang hitmaker. In the past, the two rappers were part of the band Mafia Mundeer. But the group split due to alleged rivalry between them. 

What did Honey Singh’s fans do at a Badshah concert?

In a viral clip, Badshah is seen addressing the crowd, sarcastically remarking, "Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare." The sharp comment went viral on the internet in no time. See the video here:-

 

 

What is the rift between Honey and Badshah?

The rift between Badshah and Honey traces back to their shared history as members of the Mafia Mundeer band, alongside rapper Raftaar. Despite their past collaboration, the dissolution of the group created a divide between them with the artists rarely seen together thereafter.

Advertisement

Speculation intensified when Badshah's 2023 release, Gone Girl, featured a line that many interpreted as a jab at Honey Singh's highly publicised comeback album, Honey 3.0. The lyric, "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha," hinted at unresolved beef between the duo.

 

 

Further fueling rumours, a confrontation between Badshah and Raftaar on a music reality show raised eyebrows when Raftaar nudged Badshah about individuals unable to make a comeback, to which Badshah cryptically responded, "Banda bolta hai sarkar chor hai..." The exchange left audiences assured that the rift was real.

In a candid interview last year, Badshah talked about his tumultuous relationship with Honey Singh and expressed frustrations over alleged mistreatment and contractual disputes. He told Raj Shamami, “You (Honey) should not be so self-centred. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a few seconds ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

3 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

10 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

11 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

12 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

13 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

14 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

15 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

17 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

18 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

18 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

19 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

19 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

21 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

22 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo