×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Badshah Touches Feet Of A Younger Arijit Singh In Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Badshah joined Arijit Singh for a performance in Bangkok. However, Before starting the show the rapper touched Arijit's feet as a sign of respect.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arijit Singh and Badshah
Arijit Singh and Badshah | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Badshah recently shared the stage with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh at a concert in Bangkok, Thailand. Before starting her performance with the Tum Hi Ho crooner, Badshah bent and touched his feet as a sign of respect. Given the fact that the rapper is actually older in age, netizens were delightfully shocked by Badshah’s sweet gesture. 

Badshah shows respect to Arijit Singh

In the viral video that surfaced online on Tuesday, Arijit is seen concluding his song while calling out Badshah's name and inviting him to join the stage for their joint performance. It's interesting how the latter approached the stage stealthily from behind and knelt to touch Arijit's feet. Although Badshah is three years older than Arijit, who is his contemporary, the rapper's gesture made it evident that he respects the latter, who has more experience in the industry than him. 

 

Badshah-Arijit Singh’s collaboration 

Badshah and Arijit recently worked together on the song Soulmate, which is off the album Ek Tha Raja. Although they are from very different genres, they both have some of Bollywood's biggest hits to their names.

Badshah's solo Hinglish-Hindi rap songs are what initially made him famous. Later, he became much more well-known thanks to his featurings in Bollywood songs. He has achieved success with songs including Mercy, DJ Waley Babu, Buzz, and Garmi. He has also acted in several movies and contributed to several Bollywood soundtracks.

Advertisement

 

On the other hand, Arijit Singh's huge Bollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 mega hit song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has contributed the voice to numerous hit songs from a range of Hindi movie genres. Among his other well-known songs are Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Raabta from Agent Vinod, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many more. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

2 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Virender Sehwag

Sehwag on Chahal

3 minutes ago
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Chanu delighted to return

7 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

8 minutes ago
Sehwag destroys Faf du Plessis

Sehwag destroys Faf

12 minutes ago
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under Russian control.

IAEA on Drone Attack

12 minutes ago
Arijit Singh and Badshah

Badshah-Arijit's Video

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
wanindu hasaranga AP

SRH sign SL international

17 minutes ago
Delhi man accuses petrol pump employees of manipulating machine setting

Petrol Pump

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
India's Beloved Meme Page Makes Bold Move

India's Beloved Meme Page

23 minutes ago
Synchron

Synchron trials at scale

34 minutes ago
Ramdev

Ramdev extends apology

35 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

36 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Slams Fake Account

39 minutes ago
Dev Patel

Dev On Being Indian

40 minutes ago
Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead of 'Border March'

Border March

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News6 hours ago

  2. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News7 hours ago

  4. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo