Badshah recently shared the stage with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh at a concert in Bangkok, Thailand. Before starting her performance with the Tum Hi Ho crooner, Badshah bent and touched his feet as a sign of respect. Given the fact that the rapper is actually older in age, netizens were delightfully shocked by Badshah’s sweet gesture.

Badshah shows respect to Arijit Singh

In the viral video that surfaced online on Tuesday, Arijit is seen concluding his song while calling out Badshah's name and inviting him to join the stage for their joint performance. It's interesting how the latter approached the stage stealthily from behind and knelt to touch Arijit's feet. Although Badshah is three years older than Arijit, who is his contemporary, the rapper's gesture made it evident that he respects the latter, who has more experience in the industry than him.

What a Moment!!

Badshah touched Arijit Singh's feet..



Soulmate live at Bangkok, Thailand

Badshah-Arijit Singh’s collaboration

Badshah and Arijit recently worked together on the song Soulmate, which is off the album Ek Tha Raja. Although they are from very different genres, they both have some of Bollywood's biggest hits to their names.

Badshah's solo Hinglish-Hindi rap songs are what initially made him famous. Later, he became much more well-known thanks to his featurings in Bollywood songs. He has achieved success with songs including Mercy, DJ Waley Babu, Buzz, and Garmi. He has also acted in several movies and contributed to several Bollywood soundtracks.

On the other hand, Arijit Singh's huge Bollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 mega hit song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has contributed the voice to numerous hit songs from a range of Hindi movie genres. Among his other well-known songs are Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Raabta from Agent Vinod, Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many more.

