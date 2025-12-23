Band Baja Baraat On Roll! Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan Groove To Dhol Beats At Eshaan’s Wedding

Band Baaja is on full roll as ‘Baraatis’ Roshans are all set to welcome Eshaan Roshan’s longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh. The pre-wedding festivities have been going on for the past few days. Today, on a D-day, Hrithik Roshan attended the ceremony along with his father and sons. The War 2 actor arrived at the venue in a classic ethnic outfit and danced to dhol beats with his father, Rakesh Roshan.

Many photos and videos from the venue are going viral online. Hrithik Roshan’s arrival caught special attention as he walked in with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The actor stayed by their side while entering the venue.

Inside the wedding venue, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan posed for pictures with his brother, composer Rajesh Roshan, and the groom, Eshaan Roshan. Eshaan shone in his traditional groom’s outfit, while Rakesh and Rajesh wore elegant ethnic attire that suited the celebration.

In one video Roshan family is seen dancing on dhol beats in the baraat. Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan perform a lively jugalbandi to the dhol that quickly goes viral.

Earlier, photographers spotted Hrithik attending the wedding festivities without Saba. He looked sharp in a grey kurta paired with a traditional Nehru jacket featuring floral embroidery. Pashmina Roshan wore a greyish-blue, flowy lehenga and completed her look with vibrant make-up and white-and-green jewellery.

Videos of the Roshan family giving blessings to the newlywed couple continue to circulate widely on the internet. Eshaan Roshan is the cousin brother of Hrithik and the real brother of Pashmina Roshan.