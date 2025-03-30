BeerBiceps Sympathisers Ashish Chanchalani, Apoorva Play Down Latent Row With Supportive Messages For Allahbadia's Comeback

Updated March 30th 2025, 19:34 IST
On March 30, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram account to announce the return of his podcast amid India's Got Latent controversy. The YouTuber requested his followers to give him a ‘second chance’ and called the next phase of his career a ‘rebirth’. However, the comment section of his post was filled with his peers making light of the matter and welcoming his decision.
Several social media influencers, actors and celebrities took to the comment section of Ranveer Allahbadia's account to share their opinion on his comeback. While most dropped positive reinforcing messages, some messages in particular have caught the attention of netizens. Ashish Chanchalani, who was also a panelist in the controversial India's Got Latent episode, wrote in the comment section, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me."
The Rebel Kid, aka Apurva Mukhija, also dropped a comment that read, “Welcome back big brother'. Comedian Tanmay Bhat took a dig at the singer B Praak boycotting Allahbadia's podcast and wrote, ”Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast". Socialite influencer Orry, who was recently booked for drinking alcohol close to the Vaishno Devi shrine, also stopped red hearts in the comment section. Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui also commented, “Jiyo aur jeeto 🙌❤️ bless you." Comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth backed Ranveer Allahbadia and said, “Always with you brother”.
The insensitive, comic comments made by the social media influencers on Ranveer Allahbadia's post show how little the community has learnt from the incident. Most comments seem to be made in vain, making light of the seriousness of the situation.
In his post, Ranveer Allahbadia asked for another chance and assured that he would create content with “more responsibility.” In his video message, the YouTuber said, “Namaste friends, first of all I would like to say thank you to all the supporters and well-wishers.Your positive messages helped me and my family a lot because this phase was very difficult.” He added, “The number of TRS (The Ranveer Show) guests who reached out, actors, cricketers, bureaucrats, business professionals, thank you to all of them. In the lowest moments of life, you realize that only success will not be with you, you will have to face failure. “So today I will just share my heartfelt thoughts with you, especially for those people who have helped us for so many years.” He added that the podcast will return soon and that 4 weeks of the show will be released every week.
