BeerBiceps Sympathisers Ashish Chanchalani, Apoorva Play Down Latent Row With Supportive Messages For Allahbadia's Comeback

On March 30, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram account to announce the return of his podcast amid India's Got Latent controversy. The YouTuber requested his followers to give him a ‘second chance’ and called the next phase of his career a ‘rebirth’. However, the comment section of his post was filled with his peers making light of the matter and welcoming his decision.



Ashish Chanchalani, The Rebel Kid, Tanmay Bhat and Orry learn no lesson from India's Got Latent controversy

Several social media influencers, actors and celebrities took to the comment section of Ranveer Allahbadia's account to share their opinion on his comeback. While most dropped positive reinforcing messages, some messages in particular have caught the attention of netizens. Ashish Chanchalani, who was also a panelist in the controversial India's Got Latent episode, wrote in the comment section, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me."

The Rebel Kid, aka Apurva Mukhija, also dropped a comment that read, “Welcome back big brother'. Comedian Tanmay Bhat took a dig at the singer B Praak boycotting Allahbadia's podcast and wrote, ”Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast". Socialite influencer Orry, who was recently booked for drinking alcohol close to the Vaishno Devi shrine, also stopped red hearts in the comment section. Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui also commented, “Jiyo aur jeeto 🙌❤️ bless you." Comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth backed Ranveer Allahbadia and said, “Always with you brother”.

A screengrab of comments on Ranveer Allahbadia's post | Image: Instagram

The insensitive, comic comments made by the social media influencers on Ranveer Allahbadia's post show how little the community has learnt from the incident. Most comments seem to be made in vain, making light of the seriousness of the situation.