×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Bengali Actress Basanti Chatterjee Hospitalised With Serious Health Ailments, Faces Financial Woes

Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, who was diagnosed with cancer, has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and is reportedly struggling financially.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Basanti Chatterjee
Basanti Chatterjee | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Basanti Chatterjee who had a long and lasting presence on television, especially for her portrayal of grandmotherly roles, has been undergoing a challenging health battle. The 86-year-old actress, recognized for her role as Agnijit Mukherjee’s mother in the popular Star Jalsha series Geeta LLB, found herself sidelined from shooting due to her deteriorating health condition.

What’s the health update of Basanti Chatterjee?

Admitted to a private hospital in Dum Dum, Kolkata for over two weeks, Chatterjee's absence from the screen sparked concerns among colleagues and fans alike. Fortunately, her colleagues rallied together, providing financial assistance for her treatment. Bhaswar Chatterjee, who plays Chatterjee's on-screen son, expressed hope about her recovery and told Ei Samay Digital, "Now her condition has much improved. The doctors said that she would be released on Thursday if everything goes well. She will stay with her helping hand."

 

Basanti Chatterjee | Image: X

 

Basanti Chatterjee is battling cancer

Chatterjee's battle with cancer, coupled with her family's financial struggles, added to the urgency of the situation. Bhaswar Chatterjee took to social media to appeal for support and addressed the multifaceted health challenges faced by the veteran actress. He urged for the need for financial assistance, sharing Chatterjee's account details to encourage contributions.

He wrote, “The veteran actress Basanti Chatterjee has been ill for a long time. She has been in the ICU for a long time owing to kidney and heart disease. Her family’s financial condition is weak and she has to get admitted a few times a year. We are trying our best. We want you by our side. We share Basanti di’s account details here.”

Advertisement

 

Basanti Chatterjee | Image: X

 

Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta was one of those who stepped forward to aid Chatterjee during her time of need. With Sengupta's intervention, Cinetel contributed Rs 25,000 towards Chatterjee's medical expenses. Bhaswar Chatterjee expressed gratitude for Sengupta's support, noting that the funds were directly allocated to Chatterjee's family to reduce their financial burden. Interestingly, even Chatterjee's driver also extended a helping hand.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Solar Eclipse 2024: New Technology to Enable the Blind To 'Hear' and 'Feel' Event

accessible

a few seconds ago
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

5 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

9 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

11 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

19 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

19 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

24 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

26 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

27 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

28 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

31 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

36 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

36 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

37 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

38 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

39 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

40 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo