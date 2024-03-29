Advertisement

Basanti Chatterjee who had a long and lasting presence on television, especially for her portrayal of grandmotherly roles, has been undergoing a challenging health battle. The 86-year-old actress, recognized for her role as Agnijit Mukherjee’s mother in the popular Star Jalsha series Geeta LLB, found herself sidelined from shooting due to her deteriorating health condition.

What’s the health update of Basanti Chatterjee?

Admitted to a private hospital in Dum Dum, Kolkata for over two weeks, Chatterjee's absence from the screen sparked concerns among colleagues and fans alike. Fortunately, her colleagues rallied together, providing financial assistance for her treatment. Bhaswar Chatterjee, who plays Chatterjee's on-screen son, expressed hope about her recovery and told Ei Samay Digital, "Now her condition has much improved. The doctors said that she would be released on Thursday if everything goes well. She will stay with her helping hand."

Basanti Chatterjee is battling cancer

Chatterjee's battle with cancer, coupled with her family's financial struggles, added to the urgency of the situation. Bhaswar Chatterjee took to social media to appeal for support and addressed the multifaceted health challenges faced by the veteran actress. He urged for the need for financial assistance, sharing Chatterjee's account details to encourage contributions.

He wrote, “The veteran actress Basanti Chatterjee has been ill for a long time. She has been in the ICU for a long time owing to kidney and heart disease. Her family’s financial condition is weak and she has to get admitted a few times a year. We are trying our best. We want you by our side. We share Basanti di’s account details here.”

Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta was one of those who stepped forward to aid Chatterjee during her time of need. With Sengupta's intervention, Cinetel contributed Rs 25,000 towards Chatterjee's medical expenses. Bhaswar Chatterjee expressed gratitude for Sengupta's support, noting that the funds were directly allocated to Chatterjee's family to reduce their financial burden. Interestingly, even Chatterjee's driver also extended a helping hand.