Bengali Singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 82 Due To Prolonged Illness, CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolence

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Well-known Bengali singer and songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay died on Saturday following prolonged illness, a senior official of the West Bengal health department said.

Mukhopadhyay was 82. He was known for songs highlighting social issues and singing them without accompaniment of musical instruments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Mukhopadhyay at the SSKM hospital, a couple of days ago, expressed her deep grief over the demise of the singer.

She extended her condolences to the singer's family and the innumerable fan followers.

Mukhopadhyay, writer and singer of the famous 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore' was suffering from pancreatic ailments and other old age-related health issues and was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital.

"His condition was not improving following a surgery and this morning he breathed his last," the official told PTI.

A couple of days ago, Mukhopadhyay was shifted to the ITU following a deterioration of his health condition, they said.