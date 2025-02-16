Benny Blanco's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Day Surprise For Selena Gomez Leaves Internet Disgusted: Gross, Wasteful, Weird

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024 and celebrated their first Valentine's Day as fiances this year. The couple is known for their public display of affection and social media romance. However, Benny Blanco went the extra mile on Valentine's Day for his lady love, a gesture that would usually be hailed on social media, but this time it was not.

Why is Benny Blanco being trolled?

For Valentine's Day 2025, Benny Blanco surprised Selena with a ‘cheesy affair’. The singer made a trail using tortilla chips that led up to the couple's bathroom. At the end trail was a heart made out of chips with the words “I heart you" written. This was not all. Blanco went all out and filled their bathtub with queso dip.

He shared that he is using the cheese and the dip as a replacement for flowers, as his fiance is not very fond of it. Benny shared the video on his official Instagram account with their new single Scared of Loving You playing in the background and with the caption, “when your fiancé isnt much of a flowers girl”. The video ended with him taking a tortilla dip from the bathtub. The video is now going viral on social media.

Social media users react to Benny Blanco's OTT romantic gesture for Selena Gomez

Usually, such over-the-top displays of affection are a sure-shot hit among social media users. Case in point - Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, Zendaya-Tom Holand. However, this time, the post caused more trouble for Blanco than good. While the singer's intention was hailed by netizens, most objected to the execution of his plan.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Social media users called the gesture ‘gross, disgusting and wasteful’. From hygiene issues to food wastage concerns were raised on the video. A comment read, “I love you both but that’s kinda gross". Another wrote, “Waste of food @selenagomez u cried for ongoing war and scarcity of food there .. now what ???” However, Selena Gomez subtly shut down trolls by commenting, “I love everything bout this."