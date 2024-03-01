English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Bharat J Mehra Shares First Photo Of Groom Anant Ambani From Pre-wedding Bash In Jamnagar

Bharat J Mehra, a philanthropist, and astrologer, shared the first photo of groom Anant Ambani from his pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani | Image:Bharat J Mehra
  • 2 min read
The pre-nuptial functions of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is currently taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The coveted event is being attended by all the bigwigs from Bollywood to international politicians to CEOs of tech giants. Amid this, Bharat J Mehra, a philanthropist, and astrologer, shared the first photo of groom Anant from his pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. 

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The Ambani family kickstarted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva (community food service) in villages surrounding Reliance's Jamnagar township. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland', while on the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. They were advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.

 

Who will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

The guest list includes India's top billionaires, such as Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, as well as megastars from the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and cricket legends ranging from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

Hollywood pop icon Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and others will captivate the audience with their performances, according to the announcement.

 

 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:00 IST

