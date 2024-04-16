Advertisement

When it comes to her public appearances, Bhumi Pednekar's constant companion is sister Samiksha. The duo, who look strikingly similar to one another, have often been subjected to internet trolling, owing to their maximalist sartorial choices coupled with nagging speculations of them having opted for plastic surgery to enhance their appearance. While the duo have largely avoided addressing these claims, Samkisha Pednekar appears to have had enough.

Samiksha Pednekar hits back at trolls



Samiksha Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle, to share a reel capturing her and sister doing their final touch ups before presumably heading out. She sweetly captioned the post, "me and my best friend". While much of the comment section marveled at the striking similarity in resemblance between the two, the same also stood equally populated with both direct and indirect conjectures regarding their appearance.

One comment in particular read, "This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them". Samiksha replied to this with a logical statement, writing, "Or same parents? Maybe?" Another comment, "Life in plastic it's so fantastic.", attempted to make a more indirect reference to the plastic surgery speculations. To this, Samiksha simply responded, "What plastic?" Yet another detractor - who even mistook Bhumi's name for 'Bhumika' - wrote, "When bhumika is bored of shooting you can act on behalf of her". Samiksha responded with, "I don’t know who Bhumika is but?"

Who is Samiksha Pednekar?

While most Bollywood enthusiasts only know Samiksha Pednekar as Bhumi Pednekar's sister, there is much more to her than just that. With an academic and brief professional background in law, Samiksha quit the profession all together back in 2021 to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

She is currently building her business - an FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brand - with a positive social and environmental impact, as per her Linkedin profile.