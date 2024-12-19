sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:38 IST, December 19th 2024

BB OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Manhandled At Karan Aujla's Concert? Team Calls Viral Videos 'Fake'

Rumours were rife that the viral video of a man being attacked by a crowd was YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. However, his team has refuted the claims.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Abhishek Malhan.
A file photo of Abhishek Malhan. | Image: Instagram

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist, has been in the limelight after a video went viral claiming that a mob attacked Malhan at Karan Aujla's concert. However, his team has issued a statement rubbishing all the rumours. A source close to TellyChakkar has revealed that the reports are false as he wasn’t even present at the concert. It was another Abhishek, who unfortunately was the victim of a physical attack, which led to some misinformed sources spreading the news in Fukra’s name.

