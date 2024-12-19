BB OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Manhandled At Karan Aujla's Concert? Team Calls Viral Videos 'Fake'

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist, has been in the limelight after a video went viral claiming that a mob attacked Malhan at Karan Aujla's concert. However, his team has issued a statement rubbishing all the rumours. A source close to TellyChakkar has revealed that the reports are false as he wasn’t even present at the concert. It was another Abhishek, who unfortunately was the victim of a physical attack, which led to some misinformed sources spreading the news in Fukra’s name.