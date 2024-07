Published 18:49 IST, July 8th 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Meet YouTuber Armaan Malik, Class 8 Dropout Who Has A Net Worth Of ₹200 Crore

Armaan shared that in a short span of 2.5 years, his family's net worth stands at a staggering ₹200 crore. He lives in Chandigarh with his two wives & kids.