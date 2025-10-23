Bill Gates' Viral TV Appearances Before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: The Big Bang Theory To Silicon Valley

Bill Gates is all set to feature in Smriti Irani fronted daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. A new promo has been released by the makers in which the Microsoft co-founder humbly greets Smriti's Tulsi Virani with "Jai Shri Krishna". Many are calling Gates' much publicised Indian TV debut on Kyunki... "crossover of a lifetime". Others still are excited to watch what's in store as one of the world's richest people and tech moguls shares the screen with Indian telly stars. However, Kyunki... is not the first time Gates will make a special appearance in a TV show or a movie. Here's a list of his screen cameos so far.

The Big Bang Theory

One of the most viral cameos on the beloved sit-com The Big Bang Theory has been of Bill Gates. He appears in the 11th season of the show in the 18th episode titled The Gates Excitation. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) tracks down Gates to the hotel where he is staying in and meets him in the lobby area. In signature The Big Bang Theory style, Gates' cameo is sure to make you laugh.

Inside Bill's Brain

This three-part documentary on Netflix tells Bill Gates’ life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems. The series is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) and gives fans a deep dive into one of the sharpest brains in the software and business sector.

Silicon Valley

Bill Gates has not only strongly recommended the show Silicon Valley, but also makes a cameo appearance in the series finale. "I'm a big fan of @SiliconHBO and was excited when they asked me to appear in the series finale tonight. #AlwaysBlue (sic)," Gates posted on X in 2019 before the show's last episode Exit Event premiered.

Gates makes a very brief appearance in the episode, seated in what appears to be his offices east of Seattle.

You Quiz On The Block

Bill Gates has also featured in the Korean variety show You Quiz On The Block. He shares the screen with hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho. The episode released earlier this year.

Frasier

In the 200th episode of the sitcom Frasier, Bill Gates appears as a guest on psychiatrist Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) radio show.