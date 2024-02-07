Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Mithun Chakraborty's First Reaction After Receiving Padma Bhushan: It’s A Great Feeling

Mithun Chakraborty has been conferred with Padma Bhushan Award, along with Usha Uthup, this year. The actor has shared a video expressing gratitude.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty | Image:X
Mithun Chakraborty has been conferred with Padma Bhushan Award, along with Usha Uthup, this year. The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award, preceded by the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan and followed by the Padma Shri. After receiving the honour, Mithun Chakraborty shared a video expressing gratitude to his supporters.

 

Mithun Chakraborty shares video expressing gratitude

Mithun Chakraborty has worked in several Bengali and Hindi films over the years. The actor was last seen in the Bengali language film titled Kabuliwala. After receiving the Padma Bhushan honour, Mithun shared a video expressing his feeling. He said in Bengali, "I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling."

Mithun Chakraborty further said, "I would like to dedicate this award to all my fans, my well-wishers from in and out of India, from all over the world. Those who have selflessly loved me, I would like to dedicate the award to them. Thank you so much for giving me so much love and respect."

Stars conferred with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan

On January 25, the Centre announced the recipients of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Actors Chiranjeevi, Vyjayantimala, and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were honoured with Padma Vibhushan, which is the second highest civilian award. Meanwhile, Mithin Chakraborty, Usha Uthup and late actor Vijayakanth were honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Mithun Chakraborty has had a prolific career in Indian cinema with numerous hit movies, starting with his debut Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Film Award for best actor, and continuing with films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad, and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

