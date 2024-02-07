Advertisement

LATEST UPDATE: Poonam Pandey reportedly died due to cervical cancer. She was 32. Soon after the controversial actress died, several celebrities took to their social media handles to offer condolences. Now, her ex husband Sam Bombay has reacted to the reports of her death news.

Sam Bombay reacts to Poonam Pandey's death

Poonam Pandey's ex husband Sam Bombay finally broke his silence on her death news. Sam took to his social media handle to share his statement. He wrote, “I have not been able to fully process this. It certainly can't be true. And I don't want to believe it is. I'll compose my emotions and post something shortly. Please pray for Poonam. I thank everyone for their condolences but I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right.”

Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comments to react to the news. A fan wrote, “Very suspicious.. don't know which hospital she was at.. no last rituals.. the mortal remains are not kept for public display anywhere.. don't even know where the family is.. highly suspicious circumstances of she is indeed dead.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Tomorrow is World Cancer day!! May be it’s done for making awareness about Cervical Cancer. It is having high mortality rate. Let’s pray for her.”

Is Poonam Pandey dead?

While the news of Poonam Pandey dying due to cervical cancer has sent shockwaves across the globe, many people are speculating that the adult film star is not dead. Many are also speculating that she did this to raise awareness for cancer. However, no official confirmation from her family has been made yet. Nevertheless, as per reports, the actress was last spotted in Kanpur.