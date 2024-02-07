English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Poonam Pandey's Ex Sam Bombay Breaks His Silence on Actress' Death: Something Doesn't Feel Right...

Rumours are circulating that Poonam Pandey died due to cervical cancer aged 32. However, there has been no confirmation on the same from her family members.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey with her estranged husband Sam Bombay | Image:Poonam Pandey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LATEST UPDATE: Poonam Pandey reportedly died due to cervical cancer. She was 32. Soon after the controversial actress died, several celebrities took to their social media handles to offer condolences. Now, her ex husband Sam Bombay has reacted to the reports of her death news.

Sam Bombay reacts to Poonam Pandey's death

Poonam Pandey's ex husband Sam Bombay finally broke his silence on her death news. Sam took to his social media handle to share his statement. He wrote, “I have not been able to fully process this. It certainly can't be true. And I don't want to believe it is. I'll compose my emotions and post something shortly. Please pray for Poonam. I thank everyone for their condolences but I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right.”

 

Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comments to react to the news. A fan wrote, “Very suspicious.. don't know which hospital she was at.. no last rituals.. the mortal remains are not kept for public display anywhere.. don't even know where the family is.. highly suspicious circumstances of she is indeed dead.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Tomorrow is World Cancer day!! May be it’s done for making awareness about Cervical Cancer. It is having high mortality rate. Let’s pray for her.”

 

Is Poonam Pandey dead?

While the news of Poonam Pandey dying due to cervical cancer has sent shockwaves across the globe, many people are speculating that the adult film star is not dead. Many are also speculating that she did this to raise awareness for cancer. However, no official confirmation from her family has been made yet. Nevertheless, as per reports, the actress was last spotted in Kanpur. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News37 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement