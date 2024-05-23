Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's name was mispronounced by British TV show host Andi Peters leaving many Indian infuriated. Peters was on a visit to the Madame Tussauds Museum in London for Good Morning Britain show to discuss the celebrities immortalised in wax there. In a major error, he pronounced Priyanka's name as 'Chianca Chop Free’, which led to criticism online. The video has since gone viral on social media.

File phot of Priyanka Chopra | Image: IMDb

TV's host faux pas goes viral

During the show, Andi Peters struggled with pronouncing Priyanka’s name and called her Chianca Chop Free instead. TV hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, who were in the studio, corrected him and gently reprimanded him, saying, “Honestly, Andi. If you’re going to stand next to somebody, at least work out what their name is. That’s Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America.”

Nevertheless, Peters' goof up invited criticism online, especially from fans in India. One social media user wrote, "He should know better." Another one commented, "It's Priyanka Chopra not whatever this man is saying. Have some respect (sic)."

Priyanka wraps up Heads of State Shoot

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen opposite John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. The Indian actress recently completed her portions in the movie. Ilya Naishuller of Nobody fame is directing Heads of State from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

The film is touted as "'Air Force One' meets 'Midnight Run'". It will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company. Cena also serves as executive producer on the project.

