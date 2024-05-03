Britney Spears Denies Fight With Boyfriend After Her Photos Exiting LA Hotel Topless Spark Concern

Advertisement

Fans were left concerned after reports of Britney Spears being involved in a heated fight with her boyfriend surfaced. Witnesses described paramedics arriving at the spot and Britney leaving a Hollywood hotel looking distressed. Subsequently, the popstar shared a post on Instagram claiming that the news is "fake". She also said that she twisted her ankle and that the paramedics arrived "illegally".

Photo of Britney Spears from LA | Image: Vandypop/Instagram

Britney says she felt harassed

According to reports, Britney Spears, 42, was seen leaving the upscale Chateau Marmont hotel in LA early Thursday, prompting emergency services to respond to reports of an injured woman. The alleged altercation between Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, escalated after a heated argument during their hotel party, according to Page Six.

A screenshot from Britney Spears Instagram

Witnesses reported that Britney left the hotel room looking unkempt, prompting a call for an ambulance due to concerns she might have hurt her leg. Britney posted a long note on social media clearing the air on the rumours surrounding her alleged fight with her partner. In another video, she put her injured foot on display.

Britney Spears sets the record straight in new video and reveals she twisted her ankle last night at Chateau Marmont:



“My mom called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!” pic.twitter.com/i4gWoLKV3L — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley)

What unfolded in LA with Britney and her boyfriend?

Reportedly, Britney left the hotel without shoes, wrapped in a blanket, messy hair and holding a pillow. Although an ambulance was called to the hotel, the pop star didn't use it. "We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured," an LAFD rep told the outlet. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location," they said.

Brian Humphrey, an official from the Los Angeles Fire Department, confirmed to Page Six that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the incident.