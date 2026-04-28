Calfskin In One Hand, Gauseva From Another: Rihanna Sparks Massive Outrage Over Viral Photo Of Her Feeding Cow In Mumbai

Global pop icon Rihanna was in Mumbai recently for a short visit. A photo of the singer during her visit went viral and has sparked massive outrage online. In the click, the Diamonds hitmaker can be seen feeding a cow as a part of guaseva. While the touching gesture was applauded by most online, a section of social media noticed something ironic in the photo.

In the photo, Rihanna was seen holding a green coloured Dior bag in her left arm while she fed the cattle with her right hand. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed animal embellishments on her bag. While there is no confirmation of the same, social media users alleged that the singer's luxury handbag was reportedly made using a layer of calfskin and lambskin. According to the listing on the site, the bag costs a hefty ₹4.3 Lakh. The irony of the photo was not lost on social media users who called out the singer for her double standards. However, several also pointed out that there is no guarantee of actual animal skin being used in the back, and therefore, the backlash is not justified.

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