Cannes 2024: Naomi Campbell Repurposes Her 1997 Chanel Dress

Advertisement

Naomi Campbell exemplified sustainability and fashion at the Cannes premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The supermodel donned a stunning dress from the Chanel fall 1996 couture show, as reported by People. The black sequin dress, part of the late Karl Lagerfeld's 1997 fall/winter high fashion collection for Chanel, originally graced the runway over two decades ago but remains just as striking today.

Naomi recreates 1997 Chanel dress for Cannes

Styled by Law Roach, Campbell, 53, showcased the dress differently in 2024 compared to its debut in 1996. The floor-length gown features a black sequined bodice supported by delicate strings of pearls draped over her shoulders. In the '90s, the sheer panels were less emphasised as Campbell wore a slip underneath. This time, she made a bold statement by forgoing the slip and revealing her black thong beneath the dress.

Naomi Campbell at Cannes | Image: X

Her hairstyle also differed; while it was dramatically slicked back for the original runway show, in Cannes, she opted for loose, brushed-out curls. Campbell accessorised with dramatic dangly earrings, enhancing the elegance of her ensemble.

Naomi Campbell | Image: X

DYK Naomi was the only woman on runway at PFW

In January, Campbell made headlines at Paris Fashion Week by closing the Balmain men's show as the only woman on the runway. She wore an eye-catching gold headpiece running vertically down her face, paired with a large sculptural piece on the front of her body. This golden ornament, seemingly connected to a belt around her waist, featured a bouquet of metallic flowers held by a pair of hands.

Advertisement

Designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing, her outfit epitomised luxury: black pants, a tan top with a plunging neckline, and an oversized camel-colored coat draped over her shoulders, as reported by People.