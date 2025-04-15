'Career Khatam': Smug Ranveer Allahbadia Avoids Sharp Questions On India's Got Latent Controversy | Watch

All accused in the India's Got Latent controversy - Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh - appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office in Mumbai on Tuesday and recorded their statements in connection with the case.

When mediapersons tried to question Allahbadia, he shrugged them off. He appeared smug and impervious to the camerapersons and the journalists questioning him about the obscene remarks controversy as he headed to his vehicle before driving away.

Many social media users came down heavily on Allahabadia for the way he behaved while the media tried to question him about the row. He exited the premises of the Maharashtra Cyber office swiftly and drove away. "So much arrogance," commented one. Another one wrote, "Attitude to dekho iska salman khan se bhi uper hai (sic)."

After the India's Got Latent controversy, Allahbadia has returned with new episodes of his podcast, The Ranveer Show. India's Got Latent came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Allahbadia during an episode. As the issue snowballed and multiple FIRs were issued against Allahabadia and the four other panelists, all episodes of the show were taken down from YouTube.