Anamika Bishnoi, a well known Instagram influencer, was shot dead by her husband in broad daylight in Phalodi, Rajasthan. The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera that was installed in the office. The disturbing video of the incident has been widely circulating on social media.

What happened to Anamika Bishnoi?

In broad daylight, a man in Rajasthan's Phalodi district allegedly shot and killed his wife Anamika Bishnoi over a dispute. The incident was captured on CCTV footage from the shop that Anamika used to work. Anamika was shot several times and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival, a report in news agency PTI said.

"The accused had been living separately from his wife for two years due to a dispute between them. He reached her shop on Nagaur Road and after an altercation, shot her," a police officer said, quoted PTI.

The accused, identified as Mahiram, was seen on CCTV talking to Anamika, who was sitting on a chair while the man spoke to her. Later, they have an altercation. The man then pulled out a gun and shot her from point blank range.

In the CCTV video, the gun got jammed after a single shot, and the woman was hit on the neck while the husband tried to reload the gun to shoot her again, but failed. According to media reports, the woman died of a bullet wound to her neck. Meanwhile, a search for the culprit is currently underway.

More about the incident

As per media reports, Anamika Bishnoi's funeral will be held in Nagarasar, Bikaner in Rajasthan. The police is currently suspecting that Anamika's husband killed her over a dowry case which was going on in the court. As per reports, cops reached the spot after receiving information about the attack and launched an investigation based on the CCTV cameras installed inside the office.