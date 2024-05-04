Advertisement

Singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his unusual ways of composing songs, has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Charlie teased a new song on TikTok just days after responding to Swift, 34, who named him in a song on her new ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album, reports People magazine.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you”, the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer wrote over a clip of himself singing along to his new song.

He further mentioned: “This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So, I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24 as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are.”

As per People, on Swift’s 11th studio album, which was released on April 19, she name-checks the musician in the title track. In the song, Swift playfully mocks a former flame about his love for vintage typewriters and likening himself to legendary poets.

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate/We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artiste", she sings on the track, making a reference to the ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer.

