Published 13:30 IST, November 11th 2024
Chef Vikas Khanna Achieves What Priyanka Chopra Couldn’t In Hospitality Business In New York City
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to his X account to share that his Indian eatery in New York City has been selling out every single day for the last 8 months.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra owned Sona failed, while Vikas Khanna's Bungalow is successful in New York | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:30 IST, November 11th 2024