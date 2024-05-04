Advertisement

Amid her commitments as a singer, Cher is also dedicating much of her time to mounting the biopic of her dreams. The project, which is seeing multiple delays, owing to the singer's insistence on everything being perfect, had recently also shared how casting roles is turning out to be "the hardest thing to do", during her appearance last year, on The Graham Norton Show. More recently, Cher opened up about the striking the perfect balance between resilience and luck.

Cher recalls the time she lost all her money

Cher recently marked her presence on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The actress opened up about the time she decided to undertake a residency at Las Vegas - a rathe rend-of-the-road, unpopular move for stars at the time. However, Cher revealed that despite it being looked down upon, it was a decision she had to take as she needed to support her family.

She said, "I lost all the money I had worked for at some point. So I had to start at ground zero, and I didn’t know what I was gonna actually do to make a living for my kids. I decided to go to Caesar’s Palace, which was - you know, people didn’t go there. I was like, ‘What’s Elvis (Presley) doing here?’ But people didn’t go to Las Vegas. It really was the elephant’s graveyard."

Talent is never enough, says Cher

While Cher acknowledges her resilience and willingness to actively swim against the tide, she still is not discounting the massive hand of luck she believes, has played a factor in her life. She even went so far as to say that she knows many who can sing rather well, but simply did not have the luck to see them through in showbiz.

She said, "I’m lucky. I’m really lucky because I think to be in our business, it’s not enough to be talented, you’ve gotta have some luck. Because I know people who can sing rings around me, you know? But they weren’t as lucky. Like I’m a vessel. It goes through me."