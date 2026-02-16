Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On His Health Rumours, Reveals Undergoing Shoulder Keyhole Surger

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a health update with his fans today. A few days ago, he appeared wearing an arm sling, which left many of his fans concerned about his well-being. To put an end to the rumours, the veteran actor addressed the matter on his X(formerly Twitter) handle and revealed that he had undergone a minor keyhole surgery on his shoulder.

On X, Chiranjeevi shared a photo showing his left arm in a sling as he stood next to the doctor who treated him. In the caption, he wrote, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.”

He further added, “My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings.”

His update reassured his followers, as many had felt concerned after seeing him wearing the sling in recent appearances. The actor also thanked the doctor for providing excellent care during the procedure.

