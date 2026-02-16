Updated 16 February 2026 at 23:19 IST
Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence On His Health Rumours, Reveals Undergoing Shoulder Keyhole Surger
To put an end to the rumours, Chiranjeevi addressed the matter on his X(formerly Twitter) handle and revealed that he had undergone a minor keyhole surgery on his shoulder.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a health update with his fans today. A few days ago, he appeared wearing an arm sling, which left many of his fans concerned about his well-being. To put an end to the rumours, the veteran actor addressed the matter on his X(formerly Twitter) handle and revealed that he had undergone a minor keyhole surgery on his shoulder.
On X, Chiranjeevi shared a photo showing his left arm in a sling as he stood next to the doctor who treated him. In the caption, he wrote, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.”
He further added, “My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings.”
His update reassured his followers, as many had felt concerned after seeing him wearing the sling in recent appearances. The actor also thanked the doctor for providing excellent care during the procedure.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently became a grandfather once again as Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on January 31. On Friday, Chiranjeevi shared the first glimpse of the newborns on social media and announced their names to the world: Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. The veteran actor also asked everyone to bless the little ones as they begin their new journey in life.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 23:19 IST