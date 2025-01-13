Published 21:14 IST, January 13th 2025
Chiranjeevi Joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PV Sindhu For Pongal Celebration In New Delhi | WATCH
A viral video shows the megastar attending the Makar Sankranti celebration in the National Capital alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by megastar Chiranjeevi and badminton player PV Sindhu for the Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebration in the National Capital. A video from the event is now going viral on social media. The event was held at Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy’s residence, as per ANI.
Chiranjeevi joins PM Modi in Makar Sankranti, Pongal festivities
On January 14, Makar Sankranti and Pongal will be celebrated across the country. On the eve of the festivals, a celebration was held at the residence of Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Chiranjeevi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and badminton player PV Sindhu were a few guests at the event.
The guests commemorated the harvest festival by lighting the lamp and praying to the almighty. In a viral video, Chiranjeevi could be seen walking with the Prime Minister to light the diya. Following the puja ceremony, singer Sunitha enthralled the guests with a performance. Some other cultural events also took place at the celebration.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:27 IST, January 13th 2025