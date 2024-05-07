Advertisement

Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, is a way for all the attendees to dress in their best, most outrageous outfits. And if the said celebrities are co-chairs, the responsibility to follow the theme and look impeccable is more. So, how did the two male co-chairs of Met Gala 2024 - Chris Hemsworth fare on the coveted red carpet?

Bad Bunny | Image: 23 Met Gala on X

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny imbibed the theme and wore a black suit which was quite a departure from the vanilla menswear. He dressed like a royal count, seemingly taking inspiration from the prose that was the original piece behind the theme - The Garden of Time. His headpiece and black roses added to the entire look. He wore a custom Margiela suit.

Chris Hemsworth

A massive departure from the on theme Bad Bunny, first time Met Gala attendee Chris Hemsworth could not have been more vanilla. He wore a very simple off-white Tom Ford suit. He attended with his wife Elsa Pataky, who tried to follow the theme in a floral tiara, the key word being tried!

What is the theme for the Met Gala?

The theme for the Met Gala exhibition is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress code is the garden of time. Other celebrities, who missed the theme and wore regular red carpet outfits include Matt Damon, Steven Yeun and Lily James. On the other hand, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez. Rebecca Fewrguson and Ben Simmon followed the theme to the T. Among Indian celebrities, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani will be walking the red carpet.