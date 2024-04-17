Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. A student from Lucknow named Aditya Srivastava secured the first position in the exam, which confused the internet. As his name started trending on the internet, netizens confused it with the CID Actor of the same name, who played the role of Senior Inspector Abhijeet in the show.

Aditya Srivastava trends on social media

Jumping on the bandwagon, internet users started making jokes about Aditya Srivastava, the actor topping the Civil Service exam. One user wrote, “UPSC 2023 AIR 1 - Aditya Srivastava. From Actor to IAS officer, what a journey." Another added, “Congratulations Aditya Srivastava upsc topper #UPSC2024 Upsc results."

UPSC 2023 AIR 1 - Aditya Srivastava 🔥

From Actor to IAS officer, what a journey.🫡 pic.twitter.com/J09mSHppRy — 𝐍𝐏𝐋 (@imNPL)

CID Inspector to promoted IAS

Long journey

Aditya Srivastava #UPSC2024 #UPSC pic.twitter.com/hgnsYBpS6X — Spector🦁 (@socialcricketer)

UPSC Civil Services Exam result revealed

Aditya Srivastava clinched the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023 followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy. Others in the top 10 include - PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations.

Advertisement

Aditya Srivastava

According to the official release, 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.

Advertisement

In the General category, 347 candidates have been selected, from Economic Weaker Section-115, Other Backward Caste-303, Schedule Caste-165 and Scheduled Tribes-86. Following Rule 20 (4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission also issued a consolidated Reserve List of candidates. General--120 candidates, EWS--36, OBC--66, SC--10, ST--04, PwBD-1--2 and PwBD-2--2.

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement