Coldplay And Diljit Dosanjh Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed, Chris Martin Says ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye’ At Abu Dhabi Concert

Coldplay is busy with their world tour and before arriving in India for the concert, the British boy band entertained their fans in Abu Dhabi. During the concert, frontman Chris Martin was seen interacting with his fans and reading out the flags and messages they were holding. Among many, he read a somewhat familiar message seemingly held by a Diljit Dosanjh fan, winning the hearts of many Indians ahead of the Mumbai concert.

Coldplay X Diljit Dosanjh crossover in Abu Dhabi

Coldplay is slated to arrive in India next week, and ahead of their visit, the band made sure to win the hearts of Indians with their kind gesture. In a viral video shared by Diljit Dosanjh's team on Instagram Stories, Chris read out Diljit's famous catchphrase, held by a fan. The text on the banner reads, "Punjabi aa gaye oye." The singer followed it up with “We love you too.”

Sharing the post, Diljit's team shared their excitement and wrote, "Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE (heart eyes emoticon)…..!!!! Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome (sparkle and hearts hand emoticon).”

'Punjabi aa gye oye' is a popular catchphrase made by Diljit Dosanjh when he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella in 2023. Since then, he has been using it at the entrance of all his concerts.

What do we know about Coldplay's tour in India?