Coldplay's Chris Martin, His Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Enjoy A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh, Videos Goes Viral

Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson didn't leave India after the British band concluded their India tour on January 26. Instead, the couple jetted off to Prayagraj on their holy sojourn. Now, a video is going viral on the Internet that shows the couple taking a holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

An Instagram user Bharat Chaudhary shared a video that shows him taking a dip in Sangam with his partner. He then panned the camera towards Chris and Dakota and zoomed in, showing the couple taking a dip in the waters. The singer, in black shorts, was seen having fun, while Dakota opted for a kurta and trousers.

At one point, Chris was seen looking at Bharat's camera. He smiled and folded his hands. The text in the video reads, "When you chose Kumbh over Coldplay but Mahadev has different plans and Coldplay comes to you!! Chris Martin wins for his respect to triveni Sangam and kumbh!"

"When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har har Mahadev!" read the caption.

Netizens say 'Concert to bahana tha' as Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoy a dip in the holy river

Soon after he shared the post, Coldplay fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Concert to bahana tha, coldplay ko mahakumbh aana tha". Another wrote, "Wow ...bina 15k ticket ke ekdam nazdik so ho gaya chris martin k darshan. Bholenath loves u...pura filmy style instant wish fulfilled." Third user wrote, "Coldplay or Mahakumbh? She said coldplay! But coldplay is at Mahakumbh." A user wrote, "Every country embracing the Indian 🇮🇳 culture meanwhile our young generation recklessly insulting our customs and traditions."

