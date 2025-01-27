Coldplay's Chris Martin Pays Tribute To India On Republic Day, Charms Audience By Crooning To Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram

Coldplay held its last concert in India on Republic Day, January 26 in Ahmedabad. During his performance, he paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing two iconic patriotic songs, Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam. His soulful performance left concertgoers and Indians streaming the concert live mesmerized. The video from the same is going viral on the internet.

Coldplay's tribute to India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day

The British band opened the concert with their hit track High Power. And then came two other hit tracks - Adventure of a Lifetime and Paradise - that made the concertgoers sing the song in unison. Taking a break from his playlist, Coldplay's frontman thanked the audience for attending their concert in large numbers. He addressed the crowd in Hindi and said, "Dhanyawaad pyaare dosto. Aap sab ka bohat swagat hai hamare show me. Aap sabka bohat dhanyawaad ki aapne hume yaha perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad me aake bohat hum bohat khushi ho rahi hai. Aur namaste aap sabko jo hume live stream par dekh rahe hai."

He didn't stop there, he went on to charm the audience in Gujarati, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad? (You all look beautiful today. I have come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?)." This was met with loud cheers and hoots.

We thought nothing could be better than this, but then Chris Martin crooned a few lines from legendary singer AR Rahman's 1997 hit track Maa Tujhe Salaam, leaving the audience emotional. He also sang Vande Mataram, paying tribute to India. The official page of Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video of singer Chris Martin singing Hindi songs and wrote in the caption, "We might’ve used all our manifestation powers for this and we’re not complaining."

For the unversed, the concert was live-streamed on Dinsey Plus Hotstar.

He concluded his concert with "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

Coldplay says 'Will never forget these two weeks'

After concluding the concert, the official page of Coldplay shared a photo from the concert on X and thanked India for the unforgettable experience. "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever," followed by a white heart emoticon.