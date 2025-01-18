Coldplay's Chris Martin, With Girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Seeks Blessings At Shri Babulnath Temple Ahead Of India Concert

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and his girlfriend actress Dakota Johnson land in Mumbai on Thursday 16 and have been exploring the city of dreams ahead of the band’s highly awaited India concerts. Before their first performance in Mumbai, the couple visited the famous Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings. Photos of their visit have captured the hearts of many.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in Mumbai

Before the concert, the couple immersed themselves in the local culture with ease. Dakota Johnson wore a printed cotton suit and respectfully draped a dupatta over her head. On the other side, Chris Martin chose a pastel blue kurta, complemented by a Rudraksha mala.

A standout moment saw the Fifty Shades of Grey actress leaning in to whisper a prayer into Nandi's ear, a gesture symbolising the pursuit of blessings for one's desires.

Viral videos and photos from their visit highlighted their sincere curiosity and respect for Indian traditions. Fans started sharing their love on social media. One user wrote, “someone please give Dakota an Aadhar card.”

Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson split up? Public appearance busts rumours

The couple made headlines since Thursday night when they arrived at Mumbai airport together while busting breakup rumours. Chris greeted the paparazzi with a warm “Namaste,” instantly connecting with fans. Dakota, known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, perfectly complemented Chris’s thoughtful gesture.

In a June 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota shared that she enjoys travelling with Chris when she’s not working. Similarly, Chris visited her on the Boston set of Madame Web to spend time together. The couple started dating in 2017 and like to keep their relationship low-key.