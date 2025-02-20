Comedian Harsh Gujral Removes All Videos Of The Escape Room From YouTube Amid India's Got Latent Row

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show and Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment in one of the episodes, several other comedians are also facing setbacks. Recently, all episodes of India’s Got Latent were removed, and days after comedian Harsh Gujral appears to have deleted all videos of his comedy show The Escape Room. This move follows the escalation of Allahbadia’s controversy to the apex court.

Comedian Harsh Gujral deleted his comedy show ‘The Escape Room’ from YouTube

Harsh Gujral, much like Samay Raina, involves dark humour and obscene jokes in his show The Escape Room. Released in December 2024, the show has aired just two episodes so far, both of which are no longer available on his YouTube channel.

The show includes a confession box where participants share startling secrets. While Harsh has removed all YouTube videos of the show and made its Instagram account private, the page still boasts 34.3K followers.

What’s happened so far in Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark case?

For unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for making offensive remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The episode also featured content creator Apoorva Makhija, known as ‘Rebel Kid.’ Ranveer’s comments sparked widespread outrage and led to police complaints. During the show, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question about body parts and suggested an indecent act for 2 crores. These remarks caused significant backlash.