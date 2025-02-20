Updated 09:03 IST, February 20th 2025
Comedian Harsh Gujral Removes All Videos Of The Escape Room From YouTube Amid India's Got Latent Row
Harsh Gujral appears to have deleted all videos of his comedy show The Escape Room amid ongoing controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.
Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show and Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment in one of the episodes, several other comedians are also facing setbacks. Recently, all episodes of India’s Got Latent were removed, and days after comedian Harsh Gujral appears to have deleted all videos of his comedy show The Escape Room. This move follows the escalation of Allahbadia’s controversy to the apex court.
Comedian Harsh Gujral deleted his comedy show ‘The Escape Room’ from YouTube
Harsh Gujral, much like Samay Raina, involves dark humour and obscene jokes in his show The Escape Room. Released in December 2024, the show has aired just two episodes so far, both of which are no longer available on his YouTube channel.
The show includes a confession box where participants share startling secrets. While Harsh has removed all YouTube videos of the show and made its Instagram account private, the page still boasts 34.3K followers.
What’s happened so far in Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark case?
For unversed, Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for making offensive remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The episode also featured content creator Apoorva Makhija, known as ‘Rebel Kid.’ Ranveer’s comments sparked widespread outrage and led to police complaints. During the show, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question about body parts and suggested an indecent act for 2 crores. These remarks caused significant backlash.
Multiple FIRs were filed against the influencers, prompting Allahbadia to seek relief from the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court granted him interim protection from arrest but expressed displeasure over his comments. The court ruled that no additional FIRs could be registered against him based on the episode. Furthermore, reports indicate that the Supreme Court has prohibited him and his associates from uploading content on YouTube or other audio-visual platforms until further notice.
