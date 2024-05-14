Advertisement

Music composer and actor GV Prakash and his wife, singer Saindhavi have decided to part ways after eleven years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement on social media on Monday, May 13 confirming rumours of rift in their relationship. The estranged couple requested privacy from fans and media as they go through this “deeply personal” transition phase in their respective lives.

GV Prakash and his wife Saindhavi issue joint statement confirming divorce

Ina joint statement, the former couple announced their mutual decision to end their marriage of 11 years. “After much reflection, GV Prakash and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage for the sake of our mental peace and preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the media, friends and and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this time,” the statement shared on X read.

A look back at GV Prakash and Saindhavi's relationship

GV Prakash Kumar, nephew of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, married his childhood sweetheart Saindhavi back in 2013. The latter is a renowned playback singer. They welcomed a baby girl in 2020. GV Prakash and Saindhavi have collaborated on numerous chart-topping hits and popular melodies.

G V Prakash and Saindhavi | Image: GV Prakash/Instagram

Together, they have worked on a wide range of projects, including film soundtracks, albums, and live performances. Reportedly, the now separated couple were living apart for sometime.

