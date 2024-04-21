Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra has made a mark at several international events, including the Met Gala. The event is set to take place next month. However, Priyanka recently revealed that she will be giving the ceremony a miss.

Why is Priyanka Chopra skipping this year's Met Gala?

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she will be giving this year's Met Gala a miss due to her busy schedule. "I don't even know who's going this year. I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming, but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala," she said.

Priyanka further added, "I am really excited to see what it will turn out as. I have not really read about who all are going this year." The interviewer responded to Priyanka's statement and said that Zendaya would be present. “She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her," said Priyanka.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turn down Met Gala invites?

As per a Marca report, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have RSVP'ed a "no" to their respective Met Gala invites. The fortunate detail in this bit of information is that Taylor's absence from the big night can be explained considering her professional commitments with the Eras tour. The Paris leg of the Eras tour will be kicking off the same week as the Met Gala. With the rehearsals and preparations involved in the run up to the concert, Taylor opting out of the high-profile event, is understandable.

Taylor and Travis's file photo | Image: Instagram

Travis Kelce's reasons for opting out of the same however, are unclear. For now, speculations suggest that Kelce's refusal of the invite is solely influenced by Taylor's absence from the event. Neither have addressed these speculations thus far.