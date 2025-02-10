'Creators Don't Realise That...': Gaurav Taneja Condems Ranveer Allahbadia's Lewd Remark | Exclusive

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing a major backlash after asking a lewd question from a contestant at India's Got Latent. Not just netizens, but even celebs and influencers are condemning the YouTuber. Among all is Gaurav Taneja, a famous Content Creator and Youtuber. Speaking to Republic, spoke against BeerBicepts and said that Creators don't realise that someday it will backfire them and then they will regret it. "Creators don't realise that someday they will get married, and have kids. That day they will regret and then it cannot be undone," he said.

Adharm ke kariye (work) ko aap yeh nahi keh sakte ki adharm karlo chalta hai... nahi chalta hai yeh saan. And trust me people who are making content and Gen Z creators are getting a lot of hype at the younger age of 20-22." He also sent a message to all the young Creators, "Please realise your responsibility. Abhi bohot maza araha hai yeh saab karne mai, baad mai it will come and bite you back. It is not cool to say all these things."

Gaurav Taneja reacts to India's Got Latent row

On February 10, a day after clips from India's Got Latent went viral online, Gaurav Taneja took to his social media account to react to the news. Popularly known as ‘Flying Beast’, the social media personality is no stranger to controversy himself and was recently in the news because of his alleged marital woes. In his signature jovial style, Taneja called out Samay Raina.