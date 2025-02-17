Daaku Maharaaj OTT Poster Leaves Out Urvashi Rautela, Fans Lose It With Hilarious Reactions: ‘Main To Na Sehta…’

The Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela starrer Daaku Maharaaj premiered in cinemas on 12 January and turned out to be a box-office hit. A month after shining on the silver plates the film is all set for its OTT release. However, fans couldn’t help but notice Urvashi Rautela’s absence from the announcement poster, sparking amusing reactions online.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date

On Sunday, Netflix India shared a poster of Daaku Maharaaj on Instagram, announcing its OTT release date. While the poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi was missing. The caption read, “We would just like to say pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!” It quickly went viral.

Internet reacts to Urvashi's absence on poster

The internet reacted humorously to Urvashi’s exclusion from the poster. One user quipped, “But where is the lead actress?” Another joked, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ crore film.” A different comment read, “First Indian lead actress to not be seen on her film poster.” Someone else asked, “@urvashirautela you were in this movie, right? Can’t see you on the poster.” Another wrote, “Where is Miss Rolex?” One more said, “Main to na sehta itni badi insult lol.” These remarks referenced her earlier viral interviews during the film’s promotions.

Daaku Maharaaj earned ₹105 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Around the same time, Urvashi gave a few interviews, and Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident occurred.