Dakota Johnson's India Diaries: Temple Visits To Shopping At Sabyasachi's Store, What Is Actress Doing Amid Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were rumoured to have parted ways after dating for almost 8 years. However, the couple rubbished the news by making a joint appearance in India. Chris is in India for Coldplay concert which kicked off in Mumbai on January 18. As the singer is busy with the concert, Dakota seems to be exploring Mumbai with her new pals, Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.

Dakota Johnson's first stop in Mumbai, India is Shiva Temple

On Sunday, Dakota along with Chris and Sonali Bandre visited the historic Shri Babulnath Temple. The couple offered prayers at the temple and even whispered into the ears of God Nandi. In the videos and photos that emerged online, Dakota can be seen in a black kurta.

Dakota Johnson on a spiritual outing

The actress' next stop in Mumbai was Siddhivinayak Temple where she sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. A video shows Dakota entering the temple with Sonali and Gayatri. She was seemingly enjoying the vibe and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. For her second outing, she wore a navy blue suit paired with an orange dupatta.

Dakota Johnson's third stop in Mumbai is THIS designer's store

Dakota visited ace designer Sabhyasachi's flagship store in Mumbai. Again, she was in the company of Gayatri and Sonali Bendre. In the image, shared by the designed Dakota can be seen in an all-black ensemble with a grey shirt wrapped around her waist. She is sporting a tika on her forehead which indicates that the visit came right after her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple.

Chris Martin says 'Jai Shri Ram' as he notices a fan's poster during the concert

The British band left no stone unturned to mesmerise the crowd present at the DY Patil Stadium with their musical skills. From singing their iconic songs such as Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars to turning the venue into a fairyland with colourful lights, elaborate designs and confetti cannons that showered the audience with carnival ribbons, the four happy-faced men gave all a feeling of joy and cheerfulness.

Chris, who is the band’s vocalist, added “char chaand” to the show with his Hindi as well. After concluding one of his songs, he thanked the audience by saying “shukriya”. The most surprising element came when he said “Jai Shri Ram”. He was reading placards that fans held up during the concert. One of the placards read 'Jai Shri Ram'. Martin noticed it and read it loud, evoking cheer from the attendees. He also asked what it meant.