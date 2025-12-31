Deepika Padukone Attends Backstreet Boys Live In Los Angeles With Friend During New Year's Celebration

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is currently in the United States, set to welcome the New Year with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. As the star couple basked in the festivities, Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas. Sneha Ramachander, a friend of the 'Piku' actor, shared a picture from the concert, showing her enjoying the musical evening with Deepika. The picture shows Deepika and Sneha posing happily for the camera, standing in front of a massive crowd and a decked-up venue. The actor was dressed in a simple white T-shirt and jeans for the concert.

The picture quickly went viral, with fans also expressing their love for the Backstreet Boys and their millennial memories. This comes at a time when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been lately spotted in New York, enjoying a vacation. They were spotted by fans and keenly clicked selfies with them. On the other hand, the couple also shared a special moment, preparing 'modaks' at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York-based restaurant, Bungalow.

"This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 -- a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026," Khanna wrote in the caption, further offering a nod to Ranveer Singh's latest release, 'Dhurandhar'.

"Celebrating DHURANDHAR -- standing taller than any film in the world," he added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025, offering a perfect closure for Bollywood this year. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, actors like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also feature in key roles.

Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. The film was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres.

According to trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, the film's domestic collection currently stands at Rs 730.70 crore, as shared on his Instagram. The second part of the movie is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.