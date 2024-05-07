Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh. The couple made the announcement in February that they would be welcoming their baby in September of this year. Since the pregnancy announcement, Deepika has made a couple of public appearances but kept her baby bump hidden from the media. However, in the newly surfaced photos, the actress can be seen with her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone gets clicked with her baby bump

A candid photo of Deepika and Ranveer is currently trending on social media. The couple is seen in the picture getting off a ship, with Deepika leading the way in a brown long t-shirt that tastefully drew attention to her growing baby bump. She had paired her tee with her go-to white sneakers and blue denim. Her fashionable shades and bunny hair gave her a casual and chic appearance. In the meantime, Ranveer looked cool in an all-white outfit.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Deepika was pregnant. Confirming the news, in February, the couple took to their Instagram handle and shared an adorable post. Their announcement post featured adorable tiny clothes, balloons and shoes. The text on the post reads, "September 2024" and signed off as "Ranveer & Deepika".

Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section congratulating the couple. Priyanka wrote, "Mubarak." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your Best production yet!!! So so happy for you both... congratulations." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba getting his won baby with Boo Boo!!" Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Karisma Kapoor and others simply wrote, "Congratulations".

Later that day, the couple were snapped at the airport jetting off to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities.