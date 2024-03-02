Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:46 IST

DeepVeer, Alia, Kiara, Kareena Add Royal Touch At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash - Inside Pics

With the presence of the entertainment, sports and business celebs under one roof, Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities reached unprecedented levels.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone with Saina Nehwal (L), Alia Bhatt (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick-started in Jamnagar on Friday with a powerful performance by international artists including global sensation Rihanna. The songster concluded the day 1 celebration with her hit tracks, including Work, Birthday Cake and We Found Love, among others.

With the presence of entertainment, sports and the business world under one roof, the function reached unprecedented levels of grandeur. The evening cocktail party was attended by Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Saina Nehwal, MS Dhoni, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ivanka Trump and many more. Here, we have brought to the inside glimpses from the star-studded evening.

Celebs had the best time of their lives at the cocktail bash

Badminton star Saina Nehwal has shared several photos from the night posing with parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer. In the first image, Deepika posing with Saina and Parupalli looks gorgeous in a black ball gown with an emerald necklace and her signature million-dollar smile. The next photo features a candid moment of Saina and Parupalli with Ranveer as they pose for the camera in a quirky style. In her caption, she congratulated the couple and wrote, “Power couple of Bollywood, congratulations to these two sweethearts.”

(Deepika and Ranveer with Saina-Parupalli | Image: Pallav/Instagram) 

Apart from Deepveer, we have photos of other celebs posing in a royal style in their best outfits. The Pataudi family looks royal as they pose for the camera - Kareena dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani mauve saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse, accessorised by a matching choker and green emerald danglers to accentuate her look. Saif, on the other hand, looked handsome in a purple shirt paired with black pants and a matching jacket. Not to miss the young Pataudi Taimur suit-up for the event.

(The Pataudi family  | Image: Pallav/Instagram) 

Another in the line is Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar looking all dashing in black suits.

(Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar | Image: Pallav/Instagram) 

Alia Bhatt stole the limelight in a breathtaking navy blue off-shoulder gown from the shelves of Andrea Brocca. On the other hand, Natasha Poonawalla made sure to leave her fashion stamp in her Bloni gown, featuring a huge heart-shaped metal as a top.

(Alia Bhatt, Natasha-Adar  | Image: Pallav/Instagram) 

The esteemed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, added a touch of glam to the event. Sakshi looked gorgeous in a stunning netted black saree, accentuated by a stylish blouse. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her look. Mahi, on the other hand, complemented his wife in a black and white tuxedo.

(The Dhoni couple in black  | Image: Pallav/Instagram) 

Seeing the photos, it seems the celebs had a gala time catching up with their friends at the extravagant event.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:40 IST

