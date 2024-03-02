Advertisement

Rihanna came, slayed and left after wrapping up her musical concert in India. The pop icon rocked the stage in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Marking her first performance in the country, the singer interacted with the paparazzi at Jamnagar airport and said, "I'll be back".

Rihanna jets off after wrapping up the performance in Jamnagar

The global sensation set the evening in Jamnagar ablaze with her performance on chart-topping hits such as Consideration, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Man Down, Umbrella, Work and Needed Me, to name a few. Soon after she gave her electrifying performance, the Barbarian singer was snapped at the airport, leaving the country. Several videos and photos from the airport are going viral on the internet showing her happily posing with the security and paparazzi.

She not only posed with them but gave them a warm hug as she made her way to the tarmac. The singer looked gorgeous in a peach ensemble, featuring a hood and paired her look with a blue shawl.

While interacting with the paparazzi, the Barbarian singer shared she loved India and will be back soon. She also spills the beans about the show at the Ambanis and shared that it was the “best”. The singer was quoted saying, "I'll be back. I love it here. The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in 8 years. I wanna come back." check out her photos with the paparazzi.

Rihanna’s performance highlights

The songstress dazzled in a fluorescent green bodycon ensemble accentuated with a shimmering gown. Towards the end of her performance, she was joined by the Ambani family, including Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka and Isha. It's reported that the famous singer asked for more than Rs 50 crore for her show.

Advertisement

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities will continue for two more days till March 3. The couple will get married on July 12 in a grand ceremony.