Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child in September this year. The couple who got married in 2018 took to their Instagram accounts to announce the happy news. Deepveer, as their fans lovingly call them, set the internet on fire with the news.

Celebrities react to the news

Deepveer got married in 2018 | Image : Instagram

As soon as the couple posted about the news, congratulatory messages began pouring. Actress and Deepika’s co-star Priyanka Chopra posted her congratulatory message saying “Mubarak”. 12th fail actor Vikrant Massey, who recently welcomed his first child wrote, “OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaye aap dono ko!!! ❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿”. Neha Dhupia commented “Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever” while her husband Angad Bedi said, “Congratulations enjoy the best journey of life ever”

Bollywood congratulates Deepveer

Actor Anupam Kher commented, “bahut bahut badhai”. Actresses Nimrat Kaur, Hansika Motwani, Medha Shankar, Radhika Madan and Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated and sent love to the couple. Newly married Rakul Preet Singh also chimed in with “ Omgggggg congratulations. Sooooo happyyyy”. German actress Diane Kruger congratulated Deepika with a heart emoji. Comedian Zakir Khan also commented, "Bahut Mubarakbad aap dono ko”. Lakshmi Manchu and Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the happy couple.

Deepika shared the happy news on Instagram | Image: Instagram - Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s pregnancy speculations

This revelation comes in after there were reports of the actress being in her second trimester. A couple of days back, there was a wave of speculation regarding her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the BAFTA Awards. Before this, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her film Fighter and fans went into a frenzy asking whether or not she had a baby bump. The actress was also missing from many promotional events of Fighter, which had fuelled the rumours of her pregnancy.