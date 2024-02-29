Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. The couple dropped an adorable post on their Instagram revealing the due date. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

Deepika And Ranveer Announce Pregnancy

This revelation comes in after there were reports of the actress being in her second trimester. A couple of days back, there was a wave of speculation regarding her pregnancy as she was seen hiding her midriff at the BAFTA Awards. Before this, the actress had shared pictures from promotions of her film Fighter and fans went into a frenzy asking whether or not she had a baby bump.

File photo of Deepika and Ranveer | Image: Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story

Deepika and Ranveer, who first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and reportedly fell in love on the sets of the film, tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy. The couple again collaborated with Bhansali, and were seen toghether, in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika talks about embracing motherhood

In a conversation with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone spoke about her upbringing and praised her parents for the way they brought her up. She mentioned that even after attaining fame and money, people at home do not treat her like a celebrity. She mentioned that this is the kind of values she would like to pass on to her children in the future.

In the same interview, “When I meet the people I have grown up with—my aunts, uncles, family friends—they always mention how I haven’t changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

This was one of the rare occasions the actress mentioned having children. On being asked if motherhood was around the cards, she said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

