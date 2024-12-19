Published 11:14 IST, December 19th 2024
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanawaz Shaikh Blessed With Baby Boy After 2 years Of Marriage
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh have officially embraced parenthood. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh married in December 2022 | Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh have officially embraced parenthood. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, announcing the arrival of their baby boy.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:14 IST, December 19th 2024