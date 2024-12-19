sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:14 IST, December 19th 2024

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanawaz Shaikh Blessed With Baby Boy After 2 years Of Marriage

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh have officially embraced parenthood. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh married in December 2022
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh married in December 2022 | Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh have officially embraced parenthood. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, announcing the arrival of their baby boy.
 

