Dickey Betts, Guitarist and Allman Brothers Band Co-founder Dies at 80

Dickey Betts, legendary guitarist breathed his last on April 18 at his residence in Florida. The musician was 80 years old and was battling cancer and succumbed at the age of 80. He was surrounded by family members and passed away peacefully, as per reports.

Dickey Betts’ manager confirms his demise

As per AP News, Dickey Betts died at his home in Osprey, Florida. His manager of 20 years, David Spero, confirmed the news to the publication. Spero added, “He had been battling cancer for more than a year and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

Betts left home at 16 to join the circus and became a renowned guitarist touring the world with the Allman Brothers Band. He wrote the group’s biggest hit, Ramblin’ Man, and remained on the road until he reached the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Allman Brothers Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and earned a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2012. Betts left the group for good in 2000. He also played solo and with his own band Great Southern, which included his son, guitarist Duane Betts.

The music world mourns the demise of Dickey Betts

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, several peers and artists from the music world condoled the loss. Blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa said in an Instagram post on Thursday, “My first concert was Dickey Betts at Coleman’s in Rome, New York in 1983.” He credited Betts with inspiring his favourite electric guitar model. “Blew my mind and made me want a Les Paul,” he concluded. Other tributes came from members of the Allman Brothers Band’s extended family.

Guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife and bandmate, Susan Tedeschi, posted on their Instagram account that Betts was “one of best to ever do it.” Bassist Berry Duane Oakley, son of Allman Brothers founding bassist Berry Oakley, honoured his “Uncle Dickey” on Facebook, saying: “If not for him, I don’t think I would be a touring musician. The cat in the hat will never be forgotten, and will always be honoured not only for the wonderful life he lived but the wonderful music he has left behind for all of us to share and remember.”