Did Badshah Secretly Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi? Viral Wedding Photos Suggest So

Badshah allegedly got married for the second time. Singer-rapper has reportedly tied the knot to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony. Recently, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several photos and a video on her Instagram, hinting at their wedding. The photos show Badshah and Isha performing wedding rituals in the presence of their family members.

Did Badshah marry long-time girlfriend Isha Rikhi?

In the photos, Badshah wears a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha wears a traditional red salwar kameez. In some images, both of them also wear wedding garlands. Other pictures show the couple smiling and posing together for the cameras. In the caption of her post, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️."