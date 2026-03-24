Updated 24 March 2026 at 14:29 IST
Did Badshah Secretly Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi? Viral Wedding Photos Suggest So
Badshah is said to have tied the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in an intimate wedding ceremony. Singer-rapper have not shared anything officially; however, Isha’s reported mother shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, which suggest that the two are now married.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Badshah allegedly got married for the second time. Singer-rapper has reportedly tied the knot to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony. Recently, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several photos and a video on her Instagram, hinting at their wedding. The photos show Badshah and Isha performing wedding rituals in the presence of their family members.
Did Badshah marry long-time girlfriend Isha Rikhi?
In the photos, Badshah wears a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha wears a traditional red salwar kameez. In some images, both of them also wear wedding garlands. Other pictures show the couple smiling and posing together for the cameras. In the caption of her post, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️."
However, neither Badshah nor Isha has made any statement about their marriage or shared any photos so far. They have not responded to these photos or videos either. Many people have also started questioning the authenticity of these images and clips, as neither of them has shared anything yet.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 14:07 IST